Media: Alleged grenade launcher from Ukraine caused an explosion in Polish police headquarters

Polish news site RMF 24 reported on Dec. 15, citing the country’s Interior Ministry, that an explosion occurred at the police headquarters in Warsaw on Dec. 14. According to the media, the cause of the explosion was the gift Polish General Jaroslaw Szymczyk received during his recent visit to Ukraine.

Szymczyk received minor injuries and was hospitalized following the explosion, the media reported.

During his visit to Ukraine, Szymczyk met with the leadership of the local police and emergency services. Polish Interior Ministry said it was a “gift from one of the heads of the Ukrainian services.”

Another Polish media outlet Wyborcza reported that according to unofficial data, the explosion was caused by the gifted grenade launcher. According to the media, Szymczyk’s office was above the room where the explosion occurred.

The Polish prosecutor's office and relevant services are investigating the explosion, the Polish Interior Ministry said.

“The Polish side asked the Ukrainian side to provide relevant explanations," the ministry added.



Ukraine has not commented on the issue yet.

It is not clear during which visit Szymczyk received the alleged gift. Szymczyk paid a visit to Ukraine in late June, holding meetings with Ukraine's Chief Police, Ihor Klymenko, and Serhiy Kruk, the head of Ukraine's State Emergency Service.