Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Media: Alleged grenade launcher from Ukraine caused an explosion in Polish police headquarters

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 15, 2022 7:12 pm
Share

Polish news site RMF 24 reported on Dec. 15, citing the country’s Interior Ministry, that an explosion occurred at the police headquarters in Warsaw on Dec. 14. According to the media, the cause of the explosion was the gift Polish General Jaroslaw Szymczyk received during his recent visit to Ukraine.

Szymczyk received minor injuries and was hospitalized following the explosion, the media reported.

During his visit to Ukraine, Szymczyk met with the leadership of the local police and emergency services. Polish Interior Ministry said it was a “gift from one of the heads of the Ukrainian services.”

Another Polish media outlet Wyborcza reported that according to unofficial data, the explosion was caused by the gifted grenade launcher. According to the media, Szymczyk’s office was above the room where the explosion occurred.

The Polish prosecutor's office and relevant services are investigating the explosion, the Polish Interior Ministry said.

“The Polish side asked the Ukrainian side to provide relevant explanations," the ministry added.

Ukraine has not commented on the issue yet.

It is not clear during which visit Szymczyk received the alleged gift. Szymczyk paid a visit to Ukraine in late June, holding meetings with Ukraine's Chief Police, Ihor Klymenko, and Serhiy Kruk, the head of Ukraine's State Emergency Service.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK