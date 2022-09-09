Mayor: Russian forces shell Kharkiv, destroy kindergarten
September 9, 2022 3:47 pm
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on Sept. 9 that Russian shelling damaged a kindergarten and set a gas station on fire in the city’s Shevchenkivskyi district. Terekhov also reported that 10 people were injured due to Russian shelling, including three children.
