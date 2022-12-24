Local media: Explosions reported in Lviv, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi oblasts, Kryvyi Rih
December 5, 2022 3:14 pm
The blasts were reported by local Ukrainian media, some citing local Telegram channels, during a nationwide air raid alert on Dec. 5.
Earlier, Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson of the Ukrainian Air Forces said that this wave of Russian missiles could be the first of several, aiming to overwhelm Ukrainian air defense and strike critical infrastructure.
