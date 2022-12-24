Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Local media: Explosions reported in Lviv, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi oblasts, Kryvyi Rih

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 5, 2022 3:14 pm
The blasts were reported by local Ukrainian media, some citing local Telegram channels, during a nationwide air raid alert on Dec. 5.

Earlier, Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson of the Ukrainian Air Forces said that this wave of Russian missiles could be the first of several, aiming to overwhelm Ukrainian air defense and strike critical infrastructure. 

