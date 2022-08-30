Latvia to introduce additional checks for Russian, Belarusian citizens entering the country.
This item is part of our running news digest
August 30, 2022 7:24 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
According to the regulations adopted by the Latvian government on Aug. 30, when issuing a visa or residence permit, citizens of Russia and Belarus will have to undergo an additional check to assess whether their entry would pose “a threat to national security or public order,” Latvian news site Delfi reports.
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
This week marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.