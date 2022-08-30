Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalLatvia to introduce additional checks for Russian, Belarusian citizens entering the country.

August 30, 2022 7:24 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the regulations adopted by the Latvian government on Aug. 30, when issuing a visa or residence permit, citizens of Russia and Belarus will have to undergo an additional check to assess whether their entry would pose “a threat to national security or public order,” Latvian news site Delfi reports.

