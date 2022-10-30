La Republica: Italy sends over 20 self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine.
October 30, 2022 2:48 pm
According to the Italian newspaper, from 20 to 30 US-made M109 155 mm self-propelled howitzers are to be sent to Ukraine. These M109 howitzers are part of the latest military aid package agreed upon by now-former Prime Minister Mario Draghi, La Republica reported.
