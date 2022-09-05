ISW: Ukrainian army makes verifiable progress in Ukraine’s south, east
September 5, 2022 8:15 am
The Institute for the Study of War reports that Ukrainian troops are advancing in several directions in the western Kherson Oblast and have secured the area across the Siverskyi Donets River in Donetsk Oblast. According to the experts, the pace of Ukraine’s counteroffensive will change daily as Ukrainian forces are working to disrupt Russia’s logistical and military capabilities.
