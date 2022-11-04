ISW: Russian authorities may be setting conditions to imminently transfer Zaporizhzhia plant to Russian power grid

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported on Nov. 3 that shelling damaged external powerlines to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukrainian-held territory at points 50-60 km away from the plant, completely cutting power to the plant just one day after Ukrainian authorities transferred two reactors to a hot shutdown mode to generate heat for the city of Enerhodar.

The Institute for the Study of War said in its latest report that this timing suggests that Russian authorities seek to force the transfer of the plant to the Russian power grid by painting Russian control as "the only viable option" to provide electricity to the power plant, heat to Enerhodar, and the surrounding area.