externalIran to supply Russia with car parts and gas turbines in exchange for steel.

May 27, 2022 12:21 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Iranian Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Reza Fatemi Amin said on May 26 that Iran would use barter trade with Russia to ensure supplies of raw materials for its metals and mining sector. He also said that Iran would need to import zinc, lead and alumina from Russia. Russia has had difficulties with equipment and components for its industry because Western imports have dropped as a result of the sanctions imposed due to its aggression against Ukraine.

