September 3, 2022 2:49 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the First Deputy Interior Minister Yevhen Yenin, 1,255 criminal cases have been opened against Ukrainian citizens who are collaborating with Russian forces. More than 200 of the accused were also notified of suspicion, and more than 100 criminal proceedings have been referred to the court, Yenin said.

