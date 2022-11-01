Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Interior Minister: Russia fires around 60,000 rounds of ammunition daily

November 1, 2022 12:24 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi said on Oct. 31 that Ukraine’s Armed Forces use around 6,500–7,000 rounds, approximately 10 times less than Russia.

