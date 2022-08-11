Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

August 11, 2022
According to the Defense Ministry's Intelligence Directorate, Russia created a new structure affiliated with the Russian special service, the main task of which is to ruin President Volodymyr Zelensky's image abroad. As part of the plan, Russia aims to create a website of a fake Zelensky foundation, inviting foreigners to join its activities.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
