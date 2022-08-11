Intelligence: Russia working on campaign to discredit Zelensky.
This item is part of our running news digest
August 11, 2022 6:29 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
According to the Defense Ministry's Intelligence Directorate, Russia created a new structure affiliated with the Russian special service, the main task of which is to ruin President Volodymyr Zelensky's image abroad. As part of the plan, Russia aims to create a website of a fake Zelensky foundation, inviting foreigners to join its activities.