Institute for the Study of War: Russia takes ‘operational pause’ to recover combat abilities
July 8, 2022 6:52 am
The U.S. think tank confirmed its earlier assessment that Russia is undergoing an “operational pause,” meaning it will likely ease its offensives in Ukraine to rebuild its forces and ameliorate conditions for a future attack. Russia is also reportedly continuing to assemble ad hoc volunteer units to make up for the loss of personnel in Ukraine.