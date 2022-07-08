Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Institute for the Study of War: Russia takes 'operational pause' to recover combat abilities

This item is part of our running news digest

July 8, 2022 6:52 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.S. think tank confirmed its earlier assessment that Russia is undergoing an “operational pause,” meaning it will likely ease its offensives in Ukraine to rebuild its forces and ameliorate conditions for a future attack. Russia is also reportedly continuing to assemble ad hoc volunteer units to make up for the loss of personnel in Ukraine.

