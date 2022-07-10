Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSunday, July 10, 2022

externalInstitute for the Study of War: Russia intends to annex Kharkiv Oblast, has territorial ambitions beyond Donbas

This item is part of our running news digest

July 10, 2022 8:02 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The U.S. think tank reported on July 9 that Russia likely wants to annex Kharkiv Oblast after Russian proxies in the region unveiled a new flag, claiming that it is an “inalienable part of Russian land.” The ISW also suggests that the Kremlin is facing challenges regarding the direct censorship of Russian war correspondents and milbloggers, and may seek to promote self-censorship.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok