This item is part of our running news digest

July 30, 2022 6:22 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.S. think tank reported on July 29 that members of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s “United Russia” party traveled to temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine promoting an organization called “We Are Together With Russia,” likely to set conditions for annexation or a staged “referendum.” The ISW also reported that hostilities are ongoing north of Kharkiv and Russian forces attempted a limited ground assault in Kherson Oblast.

