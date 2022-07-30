Institute for the Study of War: Kremlin representatives visit temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine
July 30, 2022 6:22 am
The U.S. think tank reported on July 29 that members of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s “United Russia” party traveled to temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine promoting an organization called “We Are Together With Russia,” likely to set conditions for annexation or a staged “referendum.” The ISW also reported that hostilities are ongoing north of Kharkiv and Russian forces attempted a limited ground assault in Kherson Oblast.