Infrastructure Ministry: First UN-chartered ship with Ukrainian grain arrives in Djibouti
August 30, 2022 1:25 pm
The ship, carrying 23,000 tons of wheat to be delivered to Ethiopia, is the first chartered by the UN World Food Programme to have left Ukraine. The second ship left Ukrainian ports earlier on Aug. 30.
