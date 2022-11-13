Governor: Ukrainian telecom operator Kyivstar resumes service in Kherson
November 13, 2022 6:51 pm
Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said on Nov. 13 that Ukrainian mobile operator Kyivstar's operations have been restored in the city.
Ukrainian telecom networks had been cut under Russia's occupation.
