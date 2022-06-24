Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai said the Russians had dropped a bomb on a building where "almost the whole village (of Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast) was hiding" from Russian shelling. Haidai added that after the club used as a bomb shelter was destroyed, the school's basement was the only place for the locals to hide but "the Russians took away this chance" as well. About 30 people have been rescued from under the rubble, according to the official.