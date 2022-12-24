Governor: Russian troops launch missile strike on Sumy Oblast, shell border settlements.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk

On the evening of Dec. 9, Russian troops launched a missile strike on residential infrastructure in the Velykopysarivska community of Sumy Oblast, according to regional Governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky.

The governor reported “severe damage” to the civilian infrastructure.

During the day, Russian forces also shelled border settlements of the region 48 times with mortars, he said.

On the previous day, Russian forces attacked the region 55 times.