Saturday, December 24, 2022

Governor: Russian troops launch missile strike on Sumy Oblast, shell border settlements.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 10, 2022 1:33 am
On the evening of Dec. 9, Russian troops launched a missile strike on residential infrastructure in the Velykopysarivska community of Sumy Oblast, according to regional Governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky

The governor reported “severe damage” to the civilian infrastructure. 

During the day, Russian forces also shelled border settlements of the region 48 times with mortars, he said. 

On the previous day, Russian forces attacked the region 55 times.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

