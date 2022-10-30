Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSunday, October 30, 2022

Governor: Russian troops blow up bridge over Krasna River in Luhansk Oblast

October 30, 2022 1:55 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhii Haidai said on Oct. 30 that Russian troops had blown up the bridge over the Krasna River near the village of Krasnorichenske, Svatove District.

According to Haidai, the Russian forces are “afraid” that Ukrainian forces “are very close,” as Ukraine's counteroffensive in the largely occupied Luhansk Oblast continues to progress.  

Earlier on Oct. 25, Ukraine’s General Staff said that Ukrainian forces “pushed out” Russian troops from the villages of Karmazynivka, Miasozharivka, and Nevske in the Svatove district.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok