Update: Russian Jan. 9 attack on Kharkiv Oblast kills 2 people
January 9, 2023 11:18 am
Russian morning attack on a local market in the village of Shevchenkove on Jan. 9 killed two women, aged 60 and 50, according to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov.
The official said the strike had also injured five people, including a child. All the wounded were hospitalized, he added.
According to Syniehubov, Russian forces most likely used S-300 missile systems to attack the market.
First responders continue to work at the site, as more people may be under the rubble, according to Syniehubov.
