Update: Russian Jan. 9 attack on Kharkiv Oblast kills 2 people

Russian morning attack on a local market in the village of Shevchenkove on Jan. 9 killed two women, aged 60 and 50, according to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

The official said the strike had also injured five people, including a child. All the wounded were hospitalized, he added.

According to Syniehubov, Russian forces most likely used S-300 missile systems to attack the market.

First responders continue to work at the site, as more people may be under the rubble, according to Syniehubov.