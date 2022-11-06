Governor: Russian forces killed 1, injured 3 civilians in Donetsk Oblast
November 6, 2022 12:20 pm
In the past 24 hours, Russian troops have killed one and injured two civilians in Toretsk, according to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.
One civilian has also been injured in Bakhmut, where the Ukrainian military is fighting with Russian.
Over 1,160 civilians have been killed and over 2,540 wounded in Donetsk Oblast, not including Mariupol and Volnovakha, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in February.
