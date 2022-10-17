Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Governor: Russian forces kill 4 civilians, injure 10 in Donetsk Oblast on Oct. 16

October 17, 2022 8:14 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported that one person was killed in Bakhmut, one in Klishchiivka, one in Zarichne, and one in Avdiivka. 

According to Kyrylenko, seven more civilians killed by Russian troops during the occupation were found in liberated Lyman.

