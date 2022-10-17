Governor: Russian forces kill 4 civilians, injure 10 in Donetsk Oblast on Oct. 16
October 17, 2022 8:14 am
Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported that one person was killed in Bakhmut, one in Klishchiivka, one in Zarichne, and one in Avdiivka.
According to Kyrylenko, seven more civilians killed by Russian troops during the occupation were found in liberated Lyman.
