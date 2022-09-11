Governor: Russian forces kill 10 civilians, injure 19 in Donetsk Oblast on Sept. 10
September 11, 2022 9:53 am
Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported that Russian forces killed four people in Pokrovsk, three in Krasnohorivka, two in Bakhmut, and one in Raihorodok in the past 24 hours.
