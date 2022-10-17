Governor: Russian forces fire over 150 projectiles at Sumy Oblast on Oct. 6
October 7, 2022 3:00 am
Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi reported that Russian forces shelled Yunakivka, Seredyna-Buda, Esman, Krasnopillia, Myropillia, Bilopillia, and Velyka Pysarivka communities. Zhyvytskyi said further details will be provided later.
