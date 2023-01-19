Governor: Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast injure 4 civilians
January 19, 2023 8:31 am
Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast injured four civilians on Jan. 18, according to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.
According to Kyrylenko, the people were injured in Avdiivka, Khromovo, Ivanivskoye, and Chasiv Yar.
Kyrylenko noted that it is not currently possible to determine the number of victims in Russian-occupied Mariupol and Volnovakha.
Earlier on Jan. 16, Russian forces shelled a school in Chasiv Yar, a community five kilometers west of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, Kyrylenko reported.
