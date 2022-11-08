Governor: Russian attacks kill 3, injure 7 in Donetsk Oblast
November 8, 2022 10:33 am
Over the past day, Russian forces have killed three civilians in Bakhmut and Krasnohorivka and wounded seven civilians in other settlements in Donetsk Oblast, according to Pavlo Kyrylenko, the oblast governor.
The bodies of four civilians who died during the Russian occupation have been found in Yampol, he added.
