Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerTuesday, November 8, 2022

Governor: Russian attacks kill 3, injure 7 in Donetsk Oblast

November 8, 2022 10:33 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Over the past day, Russian forces have killed three civilians in Bakhmut and Krasnohorivka and wounded seven civilians in other settlements in Donetsk Oblast, according to Pavlo Kyrylenko, the oblast governor.

The bodies of four civilians who died during the Russian occupation have been found in Yampol, he added.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok