Governor: Russian attack on Kharkiv kills 2 people, injures 5
This item is part of our running news digest
September 8, 2022 11:29 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Russian forces shelled Kharkiv’s Industrialnyi district on Sept. 8, according to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said Russian troops also shelled Kharkiv’s Nemyshlianskyi district with multiple launch rocket systems. Terekhov did not provide details.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.