Governor: Russia kidnaps 46 children from Kherson

October 22, 2022 1:17 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian forces took 46 children from the Kherson Regional Children's Home to Russian-occupied Simferopol, Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych reported on Telegram. The children are under five years of age, Yanushevych said.

