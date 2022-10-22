Governor: Russia kidnaps 46 children from Kherson
October 22, 2022 1:17 am
Russian forces took 46 children from the Kherson Regional Children's Home to Russian-occupied Simferopol, Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych reported on Telegram. The children are under five years of age, Yanushevych said.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.