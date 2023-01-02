Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Monday, January 2, 2023

Governor: Russia hit Sumy Oblast more than 110 times over past 24 hours

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 2, 2023 12:01 am
Sumy Governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky said on Jan.1 that the Russian military fired 114 times at five settlements. Although there were no civilian casualties, the Russians damaged a church, a cultural center, and a local gathering place.

