Governor: Russia hit Sumy Oblast more than 110 times over past 24 hours
January 2, 2023 12:01 am
Sumy Governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky said on Jan.1 that the Russian military fired 114 times at five settlements. Although there were no civilian casualties, the Russians damaged a church, a cultural center, and a local gathering place.
