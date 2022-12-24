Governor: Power supply partially restored in liberated Kherson.
November 27, 2022 9:38 pm
Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said that power supplies had been restored for 17% of household consumers in the recently liberated regional capital.
Kherson was left without power, water, and heating for most of November.
This is the first time power supply is being resumed in Kherson since the city's liberation on Nov. 11.
We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.