Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Governor: Power supply partially restored in liberated Kherson.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 27, 2022 9:38 pm
Share

Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said that power supplies had been restored for 17% of household consumers in the recently liberated regional capital. 

Kherson was left without power, water, and heating for most of November.

This is the first time power supply is being resumed in Kherson since the city's liberation on Nov. 11. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK