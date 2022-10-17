Governor: Over 170 kilometers of roads in Kharkiv Oblast cleared, repaired after fighting.
September 27, 2022 9:24 pm
Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Sept. 27 that the remains of destroyed military equipment are being taken off the roads in Kharkiv Oblast. “Our goal is to restore safety and normal life for the residents of liberated settlements as soon as possible,” Syniehubov said.
