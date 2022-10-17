Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 27, 2022 9:24 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Sept. 27 that the remains of destroyed military equipment are being taken off the roads in Kharkiv Oblast. “Our goal is to restore safety and normal life for the residents of liberated settlements as soon as possible,” Syniehubov said.

