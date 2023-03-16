Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Governor: Four killed by mine in Kharkiv Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 2, 2023 7:01 pm
Share

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on March 2 that four men traveling by car near the village of Spivakivka, located in the Izium district of Kharkiv Oblast, were killed by an anti-tank mine. The four men, aged 21, 39, 43, and 54, died on the spot.

Ukrainian forces liberated Izium and most of Kharkiv Oblast in September after about six months of Russian occupation.

According to Syniehubov, mines remain a serious danger in Kharkiv Oblast. The State Emergency Service demined 17 explosive devices on March 2, as demining continues.

Settlements in Bohodukhiv, Kupiansk, Kharkiv, and Chuhuiv districts came under Russian shelling in the past 24 hours, added Syniehubov. The village of Budarky, located in the Chuhuiv district, was also attacked with a drone. According to Syniehubov, residential buildings, and commercial buildings were damaged.

Due to its proximity to the Russian border, Kharkiv Oblast has been subject to constant attacks since the start of the full-scale invasion. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK