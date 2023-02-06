Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Monday, February 6, 2023

Governor: Drone explodes near Kaluga in Russia.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 6, 2023 1:52 pm
A drone has exploded in the air near Kaluga, a city located 160 kilometers southwest of Moscow, Kaluga Oblast Governor Vladislav Shapsha claimed on Feb. 6.

He didn’t specify the origin of the drone, but local media claimed it was flying toward a military facility.

There were no casualties and no damage to civilian infrastructure, the governor said. 

Russia has previously accused Ukraine of attacking several regions south of Moscow. Ukraine has neither confirmed nor denied the reports. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
