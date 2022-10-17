Governor: 6 civilians killed, 20 injured in Donetsk Oblast on Sept. 20
This item is part of our running news digest
September 21, 2022 8:25 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Over the past day, Russian troops have killed two civilians in Bakhmut, one in Toretsk, one in Druzhba, one in Velyka Novosilka, and one in Heorhiivka, said Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko. It is still impossible to determine the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha, he added.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.