Germany to provide 7.6 million euros to help find missing Ukrainians
November 8, 2022 4:26 pm
Germany will provide 7.6 million euros for the International Commission on Missing Persons to help find Ukrainians who went missing after Feb. 24 due to Russia's war.
The German Embassy in Ukraine said on Nov. 8 that it would also help train Ukrainian forensic experts and investigators.
