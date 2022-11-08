Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Germany to provide 7.6 million euros to help find missing Ukrainians

November 8, 2022 4:26 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Germany will provide 7.6 million euros for the International Commission on Missing Persons to help find Ukrainians who went missing after Feb. 24 due to Russia's war.

The German Embassy in Ukraine said on Nov. 8 that it would also help train Ukrainian forensic experts and investigators.

