General Staff: Ukrainian forces repel Russian attacks near 5 settlements
September 21, 2022 9:08 pm
Ukraine's Armed Forces have successfully repelled Russian attacks near Kupiansk, Vesele, Zaitseve, Kurdiumivka, and Bakhmutske, the General Staff reported on Sept. 21. Russia also launched 5 missile and 11 air strikes on Ukraine on the same day, the report reads.
