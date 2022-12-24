General Staff: Ukraine’s military repels Russian attacks near 7 settlements in Donetsk Oblast
December 6, 2022 7:36 am
Over the past day, Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks near Verkhnokamianske, Bakhmut, Andriivka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Kurdiumivka, and Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Dec. 6.
Russia's military launched 17 airstrikes and 38 MLRS attacks against Ukraine over the past 24 hours, the General Staff said. Ukraine’s military hit two command centers and eight Russian concentrations of military equipment and personnel over the same period, the General Staff added.
