Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

General Staff: Ukraine’s military repels Russian attacks near 7 settlements in Donetsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 6, 2022 7:36 am
Share

Over the past day, Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks near Verkhnokamianske, Bakhmut, Andriivka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Kurdiumivka, and Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Dec. 6.

Russia's military launched 17 airstrikes and 38 MLRS attacks against Ukraine over the past 24 hours, the General Staff said. Ukraine’s military hit two command centers and eight Russian concentrations of military equipment and personnel over the same period, the General Staff added.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK