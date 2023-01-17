General Staff: Ukraine's military repels Russian attacks near 20 settlements in Donetsk, Luhansk oblasts

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian military repeled Russian attacks near over 20 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. They also targeted a control point, 11 Russian temporary bases, fuel storage and an ammunition depot, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in Jan. 17 report.

Russian forces continue to focus their efforts on attempts to capture the whole of Donetsk Oblast. According to the Ukrainian military, the Russian army launched two missiles, seven air strikes, and over 70 MLRS attacks against Ukraine, targeting civilian infrastructure.