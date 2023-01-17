General Staff: Ukraine's military repels Russian attacks near 20 settlements in Donetsk, Luhansk oblasts
January 17, 2023 8:51 am
Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian military repeled Russian attacks near over 20 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. They also targeted a control point, 11 Russian temporary bases, fuel storage and an ammunition depot, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in Jan. 17 report.
Russian forces continue to focus their efforts on attempts to capture the whole of Donetsk Oblast. According to the Ukrainian military, the Russian army launched two missiles, seven air strikes, and over 70 MLRS attacks against Ukraine, targeting civilian infrastructure.
“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member