Sunday, December 25, 2022

General Staff: Ukraine's forces repel Russia's attacks near 15 settlements in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Luhansk oblasts

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 25, 2022 7:03 am
Over the past day, Ukrainian forces have repelled Russian attacks near Lyman Pershyi in Kharkiv Oblast, Stelmakhivka, Novoselivsve, Ploshchanka, Chervonopopivka in Luhansk Oblast, as well as Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka, Pivnichne, Kranshorivka, Vesele and Mariinka in Donetsk Oblast. 

In their Dec. 25 update, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces also reported that the Russian army launched five missiles, one airstrike, and over 90 MLRS attacks against Ukraine, causing civilian casualties and hitting infrastructure in the city of Kherson over the same period. A Russian attack on central Kherson on Dec. 24 killed at least ten and injured 55 civilians, 18 of which are in serious condition, according to Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych. 

Ukraine’s rocket and artillery forces hit four Russian command points, three personnel concentration areas, an S-300 anti-aircraft missile system and three other strategic sites. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
