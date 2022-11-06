General Staff: Ukraine repels 14 Russian attacks in Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia oblasts over past 24 hours

Ukrainian troops repelled attacks near Zybyne in Kharkiv Oblast, Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, Andriivka, Bakhmutske, Berestove, Maiorsk, Makiivka, Marinka, Ozarianivka, Opytne, Pavlivka, Yakovlivka and Yampolivka in Donetsk Oblast, and Shcherbaky in Zaporizhzia Oblast, according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

Russia launched four missiles and 19 airstrikes across Ukraine and carried out over 75 attacks with MLRS on Nov. 5, the General Staff added.