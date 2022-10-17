Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 20, 2022 8:07 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 20 that Russian proxies in Donetsk Oblast canceled the mobilization deferment of around 500 factory workers of the Yenakiyeve Metallurgical Factory. The General Staff also reported that men are no longer allowed to leave Russian-occupied Crimea without the permission of military commissariats.

