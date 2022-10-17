General Staff: Russian proxies in Donetsk Oblast seek to mobilize 500 factory workers
This item is part of our running news digest
September 20, 2022 8:07 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 20 that Russian proxies in Donetsk Oblast canceled the mobilization deferment of around 500 factory workers of the Yenakiyeve Metallurgical Factory. The General Staff also reported that men are no longer allowed to leave Russian-occupied Crimea without the permission of military commissariats.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.