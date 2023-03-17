Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Friday, March 17, 2023

General Staff: Russia transports stolen Ukrainian grain via occupied Berdiansk port

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 16, 2023 8:37 pm
A Russian barge was spotted transporting stolen Ukrainian wheat from the occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the General Staff's evening update says.

This news comes as the Black Sea Grain Initiative is set to expire on March 18, with Russia saying it is "ready" to extend it for only 60 days (as opposed to 120) and if certain conditions are met.

Its renewal is critical to ensure the continued transport of grain from Ukrainian ports, as the country is one of the world's top grain suppliers.

The General Staff also reported heavy fighting in Donetsk Oblast, with the Ukrainian military repelling attacks near Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, and Hryhorivka.

According to the General Staff, Russia launched two missiles and 16 airstrikes in the past day.

Russian forces also carried out 25 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
