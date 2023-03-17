Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Friday, March 17, 2023

General Staff: Russia launches 5 missiles, 18 airstrikes in the past day

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 17, 2023 7:17 am
Russian forces launched 5 missiles and 18 airstrikes in the past day, according to a morning update from Ukraine’s General Staff.

The Russian attack on Kostyantynivka in Donetsk oblast injured six civilians and damaged 20 buildings, including a school among other civilian infrastructure. The Russian forces also carried out over 100 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems during the past day.

The update also referenced continued efforts to force Ukrainian citizens in Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia oblast, to accept Russian passports. The recent strategy used by Russian proxies entails limiting payment systems only to residents with Russian taxpayer cards, which require Russian citizenship.

Ukrainian Air Force targeted seven temporary Russian bases. Ukrainian rocket and artillery forces struck five temporary bases, five command posts, two radar stations, a fuel storage facility, a jammer, and an anti-aircraft system.

The update comes amid a continued fight for Bakhmut in Donetsk oblast, which brought heavy losses. 

Earlier on March 15, Ian Stubbs, U.K. military advisor, said that “since May last year, between 20,000–30,000 Wagner and regular Russian forces have been killed and wounded in the area around Bakhmut alone.”

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

