Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

General Staff: Russia launches 12 missiles, 40 airstrikes in the past day

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 15, 2023 7:49 am
Share

Russia launched 12 missiles and 40 airstrikes in the past day, Ukraine's General Staff wrote in its morning update.

The Russian forces also carried out over 100 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems. According to the General Staff, the attacks have caused civilian casualties and destruction in Kramatorsk, Donetsk oblast. 

Attacks in Zatoka, Odesa oblast, and Ivanivka, Kherson oblast, damaged civilian infrastructure, including a kindergarten. 

The Ukrainian forces have repelled over 90 enemy attacks during the past day. 

Ukraine’s Air Force targeted nine temporary bases, three anti-aircraft system locations, and three other important enemy locations.

Ukraine’s rocket and artillery forces hit three temporary bases, three command posts, and an enemy air defense position.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK