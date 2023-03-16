General Staff: Russia launches 12 missiles, 40 airstrikes in the past day

by The Kyiv Independent news desk

Russia launched 12 missiles and 40 airstrikes in the past day, Ukraine's General Staff wrote in its morning update.

The Russian forces also carried out over 100 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems. According to the General Staff, the attacks have caused civilian casualties and destruction in Kramatorsk, Donetsk oblast.

Attacks in Zatoka, Odesa oblast, and Ivanivka, Kherson oblast, damaged civilian infrastructure, including a kindergarten.

The Ukrainian forces have repelled over 90 enemy attacks during the past day.

Ukraine’s Air Force targeted nine temporary bases, three anti-aircraft system locations, and three other important enemy locations.

Ukraine’s rocket and artillery forces hit three temporary bases, three command posts, and an enemy air defense position.

