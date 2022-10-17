General Staff: Russia increases attacks on locals in occupied Kherson Oblast, steals property.
October 16, 2022 8:12 pm
Russian troops are stealing Ukrainian property, including that of banks and pension fund. Russians are also intensifying attacks on Ukrainians living in the occupied parts of Kherson Oblast, which could include invasively checking their personal belongings and breaking into houses.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.