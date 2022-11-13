General Staff: Russia has lost 80,860 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24
November 13, 2022 9:31 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Nov. 13 that Russia had also lost 2,840 tanks, 5,742 armored fighting vehicles, 1,837 artillery systems, 393 multiple launch rocket systems, 206 air defense systems, 261 helicopters, 278 airplanes, 1,507 drones, and 16 boats.
