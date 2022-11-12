General Staff: Russia has lost 80,210 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24
This item is part of our running news digest
November 12, 2022 9:24 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Nov. 12 that Russia had also lost 2,838 tanks, 5,730 armored fighting vehicles, 4,279 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,829 artillery systems, 393 multiple launch rocket systems, 205 air defense systems, 278 airplanes, 261 helicopters, 1,506 drones, and 16 boats.
