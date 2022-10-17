Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalGeneral Staff: Russia has lost 64,700 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24.

This item is part of our running news digest

October 15, 2022 9:44 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Oct. 15 that Russia had also lost 2,524 tanks, 5,179 armored fighting vehicles, 3,951 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,582 artillery systems, 365 multiple launch rocket systems, 186 air defense systems, 268 airplanes, 242 helicopters, 1,210 drones, and 16 boats.

