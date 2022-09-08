General Staff: Russia has lost 51,250 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24
September 8, 2022 10:01 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Sept. 8 that Russia has also lost 2,112 tanks, 4,557 armored fighting vehicles, 3,344 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,226 artillery systems, 305 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems, 159 air defense systems, 239 airplanes, 210 helicopters, 884 drones, and 15 boats.
