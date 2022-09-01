Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalGeneral Staff: Russia has lost 48,350 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

September 1, 2022 9:53 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Sept. 1 that Russia has also lost 1,997 tanks, 4,345 armored personnel vehicles, 1,115 artillery units, 287 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems, 153 anti-aircraft defense systems, 205 helicopters, 234 airplanes, 851 drones, and 15 boats.

